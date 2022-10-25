Two very different keynotes

One made the audience burst with laughter.

The other made the audience fall silent.

The first was a super fun experience for both: the speaker and the audience. The hilarious stories really drove home the point.

During the second speech, you could hear a pin drop. It was a deeply emotional experience for both: the speaker and the audience. Her calmness was the perfect fit for the humble message.

There is not the right way of lighting the path for your audience. Widely different ways can lead you to making an equally profound impact.

In other words: if you’re not hilarious, extroverted, calm (you name it) then there’s still your personal way of making an impact.