Try something new

This week (like any other week) seems like a great week to try and do some things differently. How about one of these?
- Smile more
- Ask more
- Judge less
- Question yourself more
- Question yourself less
- Say “yes” more often
- Say “no” more often
- Take yourself less seriously
- Focus your attention exclusively on the second item on your priority list
- Trash your priority list
- Start your day with important work (as opposed to urgent work)
- Spend more time with a loved one
- Spend time with a stranger
- Learn something on a subject you have ignored, yet
- Tell a story you’ve never told before
- Be ok with who you are and how you do things
Feel free to add to this list …
So, what are you going to do differently this week?