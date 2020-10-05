Try something new

This week (like any other week) seems like a great week to try and do some things differently. How about one of these?

Smile more

Ask more

Judge less

Question yourself more

Question yourself less

Say “yes” more often

Say “no” more often

Take yourself less seriously

Focus your attention exclusively on the second item on your priority list

Trash your priority list

Start your day with important work (as opposed to urgent work)

Spend more time with a loved one

Spend time with a stranger

Learn something on a subject you have ignored, yet

Tell a story you’ve never told before

Be ok with who you are and how you do things

Feel free to add to this list …

So, what are you going to do differently this week?