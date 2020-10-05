SEARCH

Try something new

This week (like any other week) seems like a great week to try and do some things differently. How about one of these?

  • Smile more
  • Ask more
  • Judge less
  • Question yourself more
  • Question yourself less
  • Say “yes” more often
  • Say “no” more often
  • Take yourself less seriously
  • Focus your attention exclusively on the second item on your priority list
  • Trash your priority list
  • Start your day with important work (as opposed to urgent work)
  • Spend more time with a loved one
  • Spend time with a stranger
  • Learn something on a subject you have ignored, yet
  • Tell a story you’ve never told before
  • Be ok with who you are and how you do things

Feel free to add to this list …

So, what are you going to do differently this week?

