Some skills can be improved by just practicing long enough. Let’s take running. Basically, the longer you run, the longer you will be able to run (within certain limits, of course).

Communicating is different. Your communication skills won’t improve by talking longer. In fact, the opposite might take you a much longer way. Try using fewer words to say the same thing and magic happens.

Clarity is valued a lot by our audiences. But it is probably the most underpracticed skill for speakers.