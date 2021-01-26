SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

Trespass

Here’s a random piece about my teenage years. It’s about trespassing. In fact, it’s about the album “Trespass” by Genesis.

I bought the album back in the days when CDs were still the hype (late 80s I assume). I liked Genesis’ popular tracks such as “Land of Confusion” and I liked the cover of “Trespass”. What I didn’t know was that it didn‘t have anything to do with the Genesis I knew from the charts. It’s their second studio album, recorded even before Phil Collins joined the band. Back at home, when I first listened to the album, I was totally surprised but also a bit angry. Being an experimental progressive rock album, it sounded so strange to my ears that had been exclusively trained on chart music.

But, well, I actually spent money for the album (also I didn’t own that many albums) so, I listened again. And again. And it turned into a revelation. It was way richer and denser than what I was accustomed to from the charts. For me, it was the beginning of a journey to discover the richness of music as a storytelling tool and as a way of expressing yourself. First, I discovered other progressive rock bands such as Pink Floyd and Yes, then I continued to Jazz which led me to discover Miles Davis and guitarists like John Scofield, Mike Stern, and Pat Metheny who inspired me during the time when I still thought I would become a professional guitarist.

Well, obviously I didn’t but I’m glad that I took that journey. Not sure if I would have trespassed the boundaries of pop music without “Trespass”.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

Behind the facts

Most questions that are worth investing the time to prepare a presentation for don’t have an easy yes-or-no answer. If they had, we could just

Read »

The loooooooong pause

Many people tend to believe that tension is created by holding back information and having people wait for the reveal. Casting shows love to do

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz