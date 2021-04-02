SEARCH

Thou shalt not bore thy audience

You shouldn’t. But as a goal, that’s unambitious. And misleading.

Not being boring is relatively easy (though not necessarily cheap).

Make a speech during a rollercoaster ride and it won’t be boring.

Only that it’s not the point.

The point is to change minds. And have your message stick rather than the rollercoaster ride.

When we hear a speech that’s super exciting, it’s tempting to think that this is because of some talent of the communicator to make it exciting, or because the marketing was so great.

What’s easily overlooked is that it’s the other way around. Stories that touch us deeply are never boring – while stories that aren’t boring can still leave us largely unaffected. A story that challenges my thinking can’t be boring – while stories that aren’t boring can still be irrelevant.

Great communicators start with relevance. That’s what creates resonance. And when something resonates it’s not boring.

Not being boring is a consequence rather than a prerequisite of telling a meaningful story. (And telling it on a rollercoaster will only make it more exciting … if that’s your thing.)

Dr. Michael Gerharz

