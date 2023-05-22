fbpx

SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Podcast
Free Live Event
Self-Assessment
Manifesto
Book

Work with me

Masterclass
Instant Clarity Call
1:1 Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Their brilliance

This week, I’m asking one simple but important question each day for you to ponder (on your own or with your team):

Good communicators know how to surface their brilliance. But how can you make your audience feel brilliant?

FREE LIVE SESSION ON MAY 23rd

Learn how great communicators communicate with irresistible clarity.

Read More

We need more structure

Maybe you do. But maybe you need something else. Like, for example, clarity. The two are not to be confused. Many websites are well structured.

Read »

What do you mean?

Imagine you meet a good friend of yours for a beer. You tell them about your newest idea. As they respond with a blank stare,

Read »

Answers and questions

There are at least two kinds of people: Those that have more answers than questions and those that have more questions than answers. Given that

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.