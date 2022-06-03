SEARCH

Leaders Light The Path
The storytelling difference

There’s a huge difference between telling stories DURING a speech and telling a story WITH your speech.

Most storytelling advice aims at the former. It helps you tell anecdotes and share experiences effectively.

But too often it stops there. It’s used to decorate the communication or hammer home a point.

But the most compelling pieces of communication go way beyond that. They don’t merely tell stories. They turn the whole piece into a compelling story that takes the audience on a profound journey.

Interestingly, professional speakers often excel at the former but fail at the latter. They are super good at sharing experiences and telling anecdotes to hammer home a point. But way too often their speech as a whole lacks a compelling structure and a clear story arc.

Being you

Sometimes, we’re so busy becoming someone that we forget to be someone. How about you take this day as an opportunity for just being you.

Read »
Call me at +49.2241.8997777
michael@michaelgerharz.com

