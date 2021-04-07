SEARCH

The stories we make

“I don’t tell stories.” the restaurant owner said, “so that’s not relevant to me.”

Which is half the truth. Because while he doesn’t tell stories, he surely makes stories.

By the name he chose for the restaurant. By the way he designed the interior. By the way, guests are greeted when they enter the restaurant. The way the tables are laid out. And the menu looks. What’s on the menu. What music is playing. By the smile on the waiters’ faces. And many more details … all of which turn into stories that his customers tell.

And it’s a lot of stories.

Even if we don’t tell stories, we still have a story by the things we make and the way we make them. Everything we do influences our story. And the stories that people tell about us.

Magic happens when we get conscious about it. When we see the story we make. When we understand and feel why our audience feels welcome at our place. Why they enjoy the interaction so much. Because then we can adjust the tiny details to make it even more enjoyable. To attach even better to what our customers love. And influence the stories our customers tell. Make them consistent. So that others recognise the stories’ origin.

What’s the story you make?

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

