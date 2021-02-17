The shift in smart leadership

“The smartest person is usually the person in the room who knows how to tap into the intelligence of every person in the room” – Scott Kelly

ISS commander Scott Kelly found that to be the most effective way of leading a mission team.

That’s a big shift in the role of a leader. A few decades ago, a leader had to be the one who knew all the answers. Not knowing an answer was a sign of weakness.

But it turns out that most questions that are easy to answer have already been answered. The important questions that remain are the ones for which it’s impossible to know all the answers.

That’s why the most effective leaders today tap into the knowledge of others. They empower their team to find answers. They inspire their audience to look for (their own) answers. They light the path and provide direction so that we can explore the path together.

Leaders are effective not because they know but because they want to know. We trust them not because they have the one and only answer but because they have the will to find the truth.