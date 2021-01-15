The real experts

Asked about which kind of feedback he values apart from the audience feedback, stand up comedian Jerry Seinfeld answers:

“There is no other feedback that means anything.”

It’s the only feedback that matters. It’s 100% accurate. No expert will ever come close to that level of accuracy. And that’s why for Jerry Seinfeld it just doesn’t matter what the experts think. Or his colleagues. If the audience cheered, that’s all he needs to know. It they booed, that’s all he needs to know.

The same is true for communication in general. The ultimate feedback is always the one from your audience, your customers, your team. And one of the healthiest things you can do to improve your communication is to take responsibility for that feedback.

If your team isn’t on fire after the meeting, reflect on what you said and how you said it. And then improve.

And that’s where the experts come in. They are the ones to help you pinpoint why the feedback was what it was. They are the ones who help you find ways to improve that you wouldn’t think of yourself.

But for the feedback on what you actually say and do, it’s always the audience who is the real expert.