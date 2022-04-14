SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The Pathlighter Gallery

Leaders who light the path often don’t like to be in the spotlight. They care for their cause, not for the applause.

It’s not that they shy away from the spotlight. If the spotlight is what’s required to advance their cause, they will walk on any stage that calls for it. It’s part of the job.

But many prefer not to if they don’t have to.

Which is why quite a number of them fly under the radar. We don’t know nearly enough about them.

And that is a pity. Because their example can serve as an inspiration for others to follow their lead. To do work that matters and tell true stories about it that make us see what they see.

Let’s change that.

Since I’ve published the “Leaders Light the Path Manifesto” last week, quite a number of people have spoken up to bring these leaders to our attention. We’ve learned about Margo who helps businesses market with honesty. We’ve learned about the barber who has delivered one of the greatest speeches in film’s history.

Today, I’m launching the “Leaders light the path Gallery”. A place to get inspired by great leaders who are a role model for this approach like the ones I just mentioned.

I would love for you to help us grow the gallery so that we can all learn from great examples. It’s really easy to nominate someone as a leader who lights the path. Just post somewhere about them and tell us how they light the path. Send us a link to the post to nomination@LeadersLightThePath.com. Optionally, tag your post with #LeadersLightThePath.

If you want a little guidance on how to prepare a post, just download this little cheat sheet (a Word document that you can easily fill out).

Please, help us light the path!

Crack the clarity Code

New posts every weekday.
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.

Read More

When everyone zigs …

… zag! Sure. But keep in mind that going straight when everyone else keeps on zig-zagging, takes you a long way. Not every trend is

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.