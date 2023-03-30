fbpx

The one who asks the question

“Wait, what is this for exactly?”

This simple question brought the meeting to a screeching halt. No-one had a compelling answer – despite the fact that plenty of answers had led to this point.

One idea had led to action. Which led to more action. Which created leverage that led to even more action.

Everyone knew how to build that thing.
Everyone had an opinion on how to improve the thing.
But no-one had bothered to ask the crucial question.

Indeed, when everyone else only has answers, it’s a lucky team to have you on board if you’re the one who asks the question.

