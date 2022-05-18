The most effective way to avoid company speak

… is to imagine a specific person’s face when preparing your communication, someone you know well for quite some time.

Imagine sitting down with them and having to look them in the eyes while telling them that “our innovative process is enabled by a passionate workforce of highly motivated people whose goal is to be the industry leader in their field.”

Feels weird, doesn’t it?

Now imagine how it feels for your audience when you would actually say that.

Better to avoid this feeling by avoiding this weird language.