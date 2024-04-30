The missing half of communication

There’s so much focus on how our audiences think that the second half of communication is often overlooked:

How does the audience feel?

Too many speakers only focus on the rational aspects.

They include more arguments,

find better reasons,

provide more data,

etc.

But ignore how all of that makes the audience feel.

Or how they felt coming into the talk …

The AHA moment happens when the emotional and the rational click into place, when it feels right and the brain agrees.

You’re missing out if you only speak to one of those.

Even with a strong, logical case, it’s important to consider the emotional journey your audience undergoes.

So how does your audience feel? What do you want them to feel?

And how do you shape your communication to achieve that?