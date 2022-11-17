SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Crack the Clarity Code
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Discovery Call

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The language of Clarity

If you’re not used to it, speaking with clarity is like speaking in a foreign language that you’ve recently started to learn. It’s hard to find the right words and you need to slow down significantly.

But, of course, just like other languages you can learn it.

It requires
i. learning the vocabulary so that you know how to replace complex words with simple ones and
ii. actively using them.

In other words: just like with any other new language you learn, you need to practice speaking it.

The difference to other foreign languages, of course, is that reading something that’s clear is not at all difficult. Unlike other foreign languages, you immediately understand something that’s written in Clarity.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

What’s possible?

Of course, we want to have it … as good as possible,as cheap as possible,as profitable as possible,as soon as possible,as long as possible,as fun

Read »

Brilliance booster

When you hire a coach, it’s most likely because you want to improve your situation in some way. But there’s a huge gap between how

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.