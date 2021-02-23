SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

The joy of figuring things out

If you enjoy puzzling, the worst thing that can happen to you is when someone else solves the puzzle for you. The joy is in the puzzling not in the picture. The whole point of puzzling is the joy in finding the right pieces and fitting them together.

Keep that in mind when communicating to a group of people who love to figure things out. The worst thing that can happen is that you figure everything out for them. On the other hand, they will love you for a good challenge. For lighting them the path in a way that they can figure it out themselves. Figureouters may be happy to learn about more efficient ways to figure things out. But they want to figure it out themselves.

The great news is that if the puzzle was just the right amount of a challenge, it’s not uncommon for puzzlers to buy more puzzles. And so we can gradually lead them to fit together ever more complex puzzles.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

On our own

Not everyone considers themselves a leader. Many are happy to follow when others move first. Many prefer it when someone provides direction. But hardly anybody

Read »

So what?

A presentation can be brilliantly argued, beautifully designed, masterfully delivered … … and still fail because it lacks a compelling answer to one simple question:

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz