The hilarious guy

Think back to your teenage years.
Who was the loudest in the group?
Who got the most laughs for their jokes?
Who told the most hilarious stories?
Who drew all the attention?
Who was the coolest? Or the hottest?
Who’s the most successful today?
Think back to your teenage years.
Who was the loudest in the group?
Who got the most laughs for their jokes?
Who told the most hilarious stories?
Who drew all the attention?
Who was the coolest? Or the hottest?
Who’s the most successful today?
We don’t meet Rambo when he was born. We don’t meet him in school. Not even in Vietnam. We meet him after all of that
Who doesn’t like a sexy slogan for their product, one that matches the big player’s most creative ads. And so, a lot of marketing agencies