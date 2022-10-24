SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Crack the Clarity Code
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The hilarious guy

Think back to your teenage years.
Who was the loudest in the group?
Who got the most laughs for their jokes?
Who told the most hilarious stories?
Who drew all the attention?
Who was the coolest? Or the hottest?

Who’s the most successful today?

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

Meet Rambo

We don’t meet Rambo when he was born. We don’t meet him in school. Not even in Vietnam. We meet him after all of that

Read »

It needs to sound sexy

Who doesn’t like a sexy slogan for their product, one that matches the big player’s most creative ads. And so, a lot of marketing agencies

Read »

42

This year, Douglas Adams’ novel “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” happens to turn 42. As you might know, 42 plays an important role in

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.