The habit of tuning out of a presentation

Ever seen this empty expression on the faces of people having to sit through a sales presentation?

I guess we’ve all been there.

We totally understand: They think that their product is amazing. And it probably is.

We also understand that they want us to learn about that amazing product. It’s ok that they bring a presentation.

Yet, we’ve all seen enough of those.

It’s really the same story. Every time. Again and again. And again. And again. And again.

Really. We’ve seen them all.

That’s why our habit has become to tune out of a sales presentation as soon as possible. Wake me up before you go.

If you want to break that habit of tuning out of a presentation, you’ll need to do things differently.

Spare us the boring parts. Spare us the parts that just put praise on you. Speak about the things that matter to us. Talk not to us but with us. Let’s have a conversation. One that’s meaningful. For us. Not just desirable for you.

That’s why the posture of the servant speaker is being embraced by more and more people. These people understand that we are tired of speakers who waste everyone’s time with boring presentations. We’ve had enough of disrespectful speakers who don’t take the time to prepare well. We’re done with selfish speakers who just read off their generic marketing script.

Long-lasting relationships are built on respect, generosity, and personal exchanges. Value your audience’s time and they will treat you accordingly.