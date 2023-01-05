SEARCH

The genius who refuses to make an impact

I’ve met quite a number of thoughtful people who are brilliant at what they do but who almost refuse to make an impact.

They would insist that things are complex.

Or that marketing is a trickster business that they don’t want to have anything to do with.

Or that they are just not good at speaking.

Which is true. Things are complex. Marketing is a trickster business. And they are not good at speaking.

But, of course, that doesn’t mean that they couldn’t find simple words to make the complex accessible.

It doesn’t mean that all of marketing is trickery.

It also doesn’t mean that they can’t become good at speaking.

This is a choice.

If you’re a genius, please choose wisely and make an impact.

