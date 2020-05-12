Many people think of pitching as the act of selling an idea or a product. It’s not. Because pitching is not about you making a profit. It’s about the other party making an even greater profit. The more they benefit, the better! Pitching is the act of selling the future.

When my wife and I sold our first license in the US toy market, we left out everything that most people would consider the core of a pitch: no praise, no cheering, no profit forecasts. All we did when we pitched the product was to spark imagination. We crafted a story that made our partners visualise how they could turn our idea into a profit. We made them see the final product. We made them see children wanting that product. We made them see people falling in love with the product. We pulled the future into the present by having them visualise their future profits by looking at our present idea.

How can you shift your perspective from what you want to what they desire? How can you make them visualise the future now? What will using your products or investing in your idea mean for them?

(PS: “The Art of Pitching” is now open for the public. We’ll craft the story for your pitch. A few sessions are still available in June, but hurry, they are selling fast.)