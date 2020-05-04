Too many great ideas, products, and projects fail at the final hurdle when the pitch doesn’t convince the decision maker. This is kind of frustrating when you’ve invested so much into building this idea. You’ve given it your all, you’ve thought really hard about making it the best it can be. And likely it would even be in the decision maker’s interest to choose to go for it. Yet, she doesn’t.

If you build a remarkable product it often feels like the best salesmen have an unfair advantage because it’s them who catch the big fish even when their product is inferior.

Time for a change. Time to craft the story of your pitch so that decision makers will decide for the right thing. They won’t be blinded by some sneaky sales techniques, but be able to see the beauty of your idea. The value of your product. Or the impact of your project.

Time to make it irresistible. To take this last hurdle and turn a remarkable idea into reality. To give it your best and deliver a pitch that nails it.

Today, I’m launching a new 1:1 service that is designed to do just that. With a proven process that is the result of more than 12 years of pitching, coaching, and analysing thousands of presentations we’ll craft a story that matches the quality of your idea.

As a reader of my blog, you get early access and a special offer until registration opens to the general public on May, 11th. Check out the details on priority access for The Art of Pitching.

