The Evolution of Leadership

First we had command & control.

Then came the carrot & the stick.

Today we have leading by example.

Next is lighting the path.

Let’s take a closer look at them:

Command & Control: This is one of the earliest leadership styles, often associated with military or hierarchical corporate structures. It involves clear, top-down directives where leaders make decisions and expect subordinates to follow without questioning. The focus is on obedience, discipline, and order, which can be effective in crisis situations or industries where safety and precision are paramount. Carrot & Stick: This approach integrates rewards and punishments to motivate employees. It stems from behaviorist theories which propose that behavior can be controlled by consequences. Here, leaders use incentives (carrots) to encourage desirable actions and penalties (sticks) to deter unwanted behaviors. While more interactive than command and control, this method can still be seen as somewhat manipulative and may not foster genuine intrinsic motivation. Leading by Example: Modern leadership increasingly emphasizes leading by example, where leaders themselves embody the behaviors and values they wish to instill in their teams. This approach builds trust and encourages team members to act similarly through a powerful demonstration of commitment and ethical behavior. It’s more collaborative and less authoritarian, promoting a culture of mutual respect and shared goals. Lighting the Path: This future-oriented leadership style focuses on vision-setting and empowerment. Leaders “light the path” by providing clear visions of the future, inspiring innovation, and fostering an environment where team members are empowered to take initiatives and contribute ideas. It’s about facilitating growth and development, encouraging autonomy, and supporting team members in navigating challenges.

Finding the right words makes the leader’s life easier in any of these stages. But there’s no lighting the path without great communication.

When will you make the leap?

Keep lighting the path!