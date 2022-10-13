The keynote was a great success. Standing ovations.

“What a great presentation!”

“You’re a natural born presenter!”

“That was quite the roller-coaster ride! What a brilliant show!”

And yet, the day after, nothing happens.

Because it’s never about “What a great show!” but always about “What a great idea!”

The wow effect brings you the excitement in the moment. But that excitement always fades. Sometimes later, but mostly sooner.

That’s why you need to take your audience beyond the wow effect – all the way towards a profound aha effect.

Aha effects last much longer.

