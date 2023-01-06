The customers you need

Any sustainable business needs customers.
Not every sustainable business needs more customers.
How about yours?
Any sustainable business needs customers.
Not every sustainable business needs more customers.
How about yours?
Some people cover everything they say in a fuzzy layer of vagueness so they can never be questioned or challenged. It’s a sign of a
Many people have a strong distaste for selling. They neither like to be sold to nor to sell themselves. To them, selling has the smell
It’s not the most spectacular presentation that works best but the one that resonates most. This speech of Sir Ken Robinson not only resonated a