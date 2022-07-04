SEARCH

The Creator’s Adventure

Here’s a tightly packed conversation I had with Bryan McAnulty on his podcast “The Creator’s Adventure”.

We discussed

  • why it’s so hard to focus when you deeply care about something,
  • how you can gradually lead your audience to follow you deep down into that rabbit hole,
  • how an effective money-back guarantee can look like,
  • and so much more …

We also discovered that we share a passion for playing the guitar and found an important business lesson from the way you become better at playing an instrument.

If you’re a creator – or generally have an important story to share – this episode will very likely be worth a listen. You’ll find it on all major podcast platforms (e.g. Spotify or Apple Podcasts) and on YouTube:

