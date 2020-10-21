SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

The cozy pillow of confidence

… does not exist.

As much as we’d like to hope for that magic confidence potion that makes our fears go away so that we can feel confident wherever we are and whomever we meet, it doesn’t exit. Because that’s not how confidence works.

That hope confuses confidence with comfort.

It’s a natural reaction to prefer relaxation over stress. Peace of mind over fear of failure. Cooperation over competition.

Yet, confidence doesn’t make stress go away and neither does it rule out failure or make negotiations less competitive. Confidence means believing in yourself despite the possibility of failure. It means showing up regardless. What would we need confidence for if it wasn’t for the difficult parts?

That’s why acting with confidence becomes so much easier when you know who you are and what you stand for. And when the work you do is on something that’s actually worth believing in and, therefore, worth standing firmly behind.

Confidence is, in a way, the will to make it happen regardless. Rather than make our fears go away, it helps us to overcome them.

GENEROUS COMMUNICATORS SHARE!

May I ask you a favor? You’re smart and you know a thing or two about communicating. Please take a moment to share one piece of advice with at least one person who needs to hear this.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

Keep it small

Meetings have a bad reputation as time wasters. That’s not going to magically improve when we transition to online meetings. It’s even harder to coordinate

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz