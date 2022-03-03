The cost of inaction

Usually, it’s a lot easier to grasp the cost of an action than that of inaction.

It costs $X to service your car. But what does it cost to not have it serviced?

It costs $X to buy that book and Y hours to read it. But what does it cost to not know what you’ve learnt from reading it?

It costs $X, a phone call, and one evening of your time to invite a friend you haven’t met in a long time for dinner in that new restaurant. But what does it cost to not spend the evening with them?

It costs $X to book a coaching session plus an hour of preparation, three hours to meet, and the guts to implement the insights. But what does it cost to not book it?