SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Manifesto
Free E-Book
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The comfort of vagueness

Always be truthful in what you say.
Kind of a no-brainer, isn’t it?

But there are two directions from which to approach this ideal.

First, you can try to play it safe. If in doubt, add a layer of vagueness so that no-one can argue that it’s not true. Watch out for “probably”, “maybe”, “could be” and similar words in someone’s language … These people are super-cautious with the words they use.

The other approach is to be brave. If possible, make it simpler, bolder, more specific. These people feel challenged, if a statement is vague. They look for ways of expressing the thought that removes the vagueness and they are ready to try dozens of different versions and look for more evidence that allows them to zero in on the truth.

The first approach is rather comfortable. You can always add another “maybe” to get on the safe side.

The second approach requires more courage (and effort). When there is no “maybe”, you must be rather sure.

Who are you?

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

Fake tension vs. real tension

Bad newspapers lead with fake tension.Great newspapers lead with real tension.What’s the difference? Fake tension is created by holding information back.Real tension is created by

Read »

It’s complex

“My idea is complex, I can’t possibly leave this aspect out or that. I mean, what if someone misses the thing I’d leave out? It

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.