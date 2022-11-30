SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Crack the Clarity Code
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Discovery Call

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The clarity river

The word “clarity” invites a binary view on the matter: Either you have clarity or not.

But that’s hardly how it works in real life.

Actually it’s more like a river that grows and grows as it progresses down the valleys and accumulates more and more smaller streams.

Think of something you’ve mastered over the years. I bet there was this early moment of insight when suddenly you understood some core concept. But then, maybe even years after, you look at that same concept and feel like that early feeling of clarity was really just scratching the surface. Today, with all of your experience you have a much deeper understanding of how all the dots connect. You have a much deeper feeling of clarity. Also, you can speak with much greater clarity about these things.

And yet, a few years down the road, you might look back at today with the same feeling. You’ve barely scratched the surface and it will feel like only now are you really starting to see clearly.

Clarity is not a binary state. Clarity accumulates through rigoros thinking and rigoros efforts of expressing what you see.

Clarity is a process.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.