SEARCH

Explore

NEW

Level up

Connect

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

The big stage

The big stage

It used to be a privilege to be the speaker who gets to stand on the big stage, in front of an audience of 2,000+.

It’s not, anymore. You are already on a far bigger stage. Because nowadays, the big stage is everywhere. In particular, it’s in your living room. The impact of one video on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms can exceed the impact of any speech to any live audience by several magnitudes.

So, if you’re looking to make an impact, it’s not the gatekeepers of the large conferences who keep you away from it. You don’t need their permission to step up. You can give yourself permission. Permission to prepare, to record, and to upload. To let us in into your world. To share your point of view. To open up new perspectives.

You don’t need a stage for this. All you need is a camera. And when in doubt, the one you have with you is good enough to put you in front of the largest audience you’ve ever spoken to.

So, if you’ve got something to share with us, please do.

GENEROUS COMMUNICATORS SHARE!

May I ask you a favor? You’re smart and you know a thing or two about communicating. Please take a moment to share one piece of advice with at least one person who needs to hear this.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

Mitten ins falsche Schwarz

Es gibt eine Menge Rhetorik-Tipps da draußen. Und jede Menge Tipps, um übersichtlichere PowerPoint-Folien zu gestalten. Jede Menge Storytelling-Finessen. Und jede Menge Hacks, um die

Read »

Vortragsangst ist ein Lotse

Vortragsangst ist ein Lotse. Erst wenn Sie Angst spüren, wissen Sie, dass Sie etwas sagen, dass nicht selbstverständlich ist. Wer keine Angst hat, der hat auch nichts zu verlieren. Das Ziel ist nicht, keine Angst zu haben, sondern der Angst etwas entgegenzusetzen.

Read »

Ich mach’ das spontan

Eines der größten Missverständnisse über Spontaneität ist, dass man spontan nur sein kann, wenn man sich nicht vorbereitet. Das Gegenteil ist der Fall. Fähig zu Spontaneität ist gerade derjenige, der auf viele Situationen vorbereitet ist, so dass er auch in unvorbereiteten Situationen mit höherer Wahrscheinlichkeit angemessen reagieren kann.

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz