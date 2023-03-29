fbpx

SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Manifesto
Free E-Book
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The best listeners

“The best musicians are not the best players, they’re the best listeners.” – Pat Metheny

Pat Metheny has won an incredible 20 Grammys and he is one of the most respected and influential jazz guitarists in the world. One of the building blocks of his success is (of course) his technical brilliance. But according to himself, that’s not what makes a great musician. The best musicians are those who are the best listeners.

That’s true for communicators in general and here are four ways to listen:

Listen to yourself to evaluate your playing so you can evolve and refine it.

Listen to others to get inspiration for your playing so you can evolve and refine it.

Listen to your audience to get feedback for your playing so you can evolve and refine it.

Listen to your fellow musicians so you can leap from “playing at the same time” to “making music together”.

How does listening make you a better communicator?

IS YOUR COMMUNICATION IRRESITIBLY CLEAR?

Answer 20 questions and get an immediate assessment (no email required)

Read More

Compared to what?

You might copywrite a text faster than anyone else in town. But on the other side of the planet, I can find someone who writes

Read »

A fun speech

What’s worse than a fun speech that lacks substance? A profound speech that lacks fun. The fun part might at least get some people to

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.

Upcoming live session, April 25th: Super focused communication

Register