“The best musicians are not the best players, they’re the best listeners.” – Pat Metheny

Pat Metheny has won an incredible 20 Grammys and he is one of the most respected and influential jazz guitarists in the world. One of the building blocks of his success is (of course) his technical brilliance. But according to himself, that’s not what makes a great musician. The best musicians are those who are the best listeners.

That’s true for communicators in general and here are four ways to listen:

Listen to yourself to evaluate your playing so you can evolve and refine it.

Listen to others to get inspiration for your playing so you can evolve and refine it.

Listen to your audience to get feedback for your playing so you can evolve and refine it.

Listen to your fellow musicians so you can leap from “playing at the same time” to “making music together”.

How does listening make you a better communicator?