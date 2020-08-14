Tell me more

SEARCH

… is a much more powerful guiding principle when designing a speech than “tell me everything”.

We tend to feel the need to tell our audiences everything we know. Yet, our audiences don’t want to know everything we know. They listen to us precisely because we are the experts. They care for one thing: How does what we know improve their life?

Does it make things easier in a certain business situation?
Does it teach them a profound truth?
Does it make them smile?
Does it motivate them to change a habit? Make a decision? Question an approach?

If your speech does that one thing right, your audience is inevitably going to want you to tell them more. To explain how to make that happen. Where to get further information. What to do next …

So, what’s the one thing that makes your audience want you to tell them more?

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz