If you struggle with focusing on a core message, here’s some good news for you: Your audience will happily do the job for you.
The bad news? You might not like their choice.
Better to find the courage to focus yourself.
If you struggle with focusing on a core message, here’s some good news for you: Your audience will happily do the job for you.
The bad news? You might not like their choice.
Better to find the courage to focus yourself.
There are at least two kinds of people: Those that have more answers than questions and those that have more questions than answers. Given that
… because unless it has a name, it’s hard to talk about it. A name is a shortcut that stands for the 15 minutes it
It used to be a privilege to be the speaker who gets to stand on the big stage, in front of an audience of 2,000+.