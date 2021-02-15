Starting not so strong

How good you were at something when you began is a pretty useless measure for how good you can become at that thing.
I mean, the first tone that came out of my guitar was quite awful.
The first line of code that I wrote didn’t even compile.
The first story I wrote was pretty boring.
But I stuck with it.
Today, I’m a pretty decent guitarist, I have a Ph.D. in Computer Science and I help leaders across the globe tell their story.
As Paul Arden put it: “It’s not how good you are, it’s how good you want to be.”