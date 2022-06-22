SEARCH

Standing at a crossroads

It’s Friday night. You’re standing at a crossroads.

Left, there’s a party waiting for you. Right, there’s a relaxing walk through the park waiting for you. Straight on, there’s work waiting for you.

Which path do you choose?

The crucial aspect here is that there probably isn’t a right or wrong choice. It could even be that every choice is just as good as the other.

The more important aspect is that decisions like these, decisions for which there is no right or wrong answer, are an opportunity to find out what matters most to you.

Decisions like these are an opportunity to define who you want to be. By making them consciously, you get to decide what matters most to you.

So, which path do you choose?

