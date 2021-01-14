That’s what they tell us: Stand out! And so we see more and more people tell their story bigger, faster, and louder. Brighter colours. Fancier titles. Catchier graphics. Bigger. Faster. Louder.

And it works. It gets you attention. People click on clickbaity headlines. People cheer over your hilarious face shots.

Until they don’t. Because when everything stands out, nothing stands out. And attention fades.

That’s why, in the long run, rather than bigger, faster, and louder it’s so much more sustainable to focus on relevant, timely, and irresistible.