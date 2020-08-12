Speaking to a crowd?

Many presenters approach presenting as the task of speaking to a group of people.
What would you do differently if, instead, you spoke to just one person?
A few things that my clients tell me changes for them when they try this:
- Their tone becomes much more conversational and they use more natural language.
- Their stories get a lot more personal.
- They avoid bullshit because when you imagine looking someone into their eyes while saying something, talking bullshit becomes a lot harder compared to when you speak to “a target group”.
- They detach from their slides because it feels awkward to have a conversation while either of the participants is staring at a screen.
- They focus much better to what matters to the person they imagine and as a result, by letting go of trying to please everyone, they actually resonate with those who care on a much deeper level.