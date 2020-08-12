SEARCH

Explore

NEW

Level up

Connect

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

Speaking to a crowd

Speaking to a crowd?

Many presenters approach presenting as the task of speaking to a group of people.

What would you do differently if, instead, you spoke to just one person?

A few things that my clients tell me changes for them when they try this:

  • Their tone becomes much more conversational and they use more natural language.
  • Their stories get a lot more personal.
  • They avoid bullshit because when you imagine looking someone into their eyes while saying something, talking bullshit becomes a lot harder compared to when you speak to “a target group”.
  • They detach from their slides because it feels awkward to have a conversation while either of the participants is staring at a screen.
  • They focus much better to what matters to the person they imagine and as a result, by letting go of trying to please everyone, they actually resonate with those who care on a much deeper level.

GENEROUS COMMUNICATORS SHARE!

May I ask you a favor? You’re smart and you know a thing or two about communicating. Please take a moment to share one piece of advice with at least one person who needs to hear this.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

WOW vs. AHA

A wow effect is relatively easy to achieve – if only because you can always throw money at the problem of making a show more

Read »

One more thing

It’s been a great presentation so far. Time’s up. But: You can say one more thing. What will it be? Will it be a thank

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz