SEARCH

Explore

Work with me

MASTERCLASS
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

So you did nothing wrong

You did nothing wrong. And yet you take responsibility.

That’s a hard to find attitude in a world that’s used to equate imperfection with failure.

In that world, we’re much more used to seeing the opposite, i.e. someone refusing to take responsibility even if they did something wrong.

Which is no wonder as we learn early on that the one who does something wrong takes the blame. And the punishment. So we better avoid being that one. Thankfully, confirmation bias and other biases are here to the rescue.

Astonishing things happen when you break that pattern.

When you’re the one who takes responsibility for the outcome regardless, not only does it takes all the anger away from your customer. It earns you a smile as this attitude is so unusual to find.

Likewise when you’re on the other side. When someone other than you did something wrong and you refrain from putting blame and punishment on them, it opens the door for them to own the outcome regardless.

Either way, it allows all of us to focus on what actually matters: To find a solution to the trouble we’re looking at.

Consider my Masterclass

Learn to craft messages that resonate so strongly
that it incites action and creates movements.
Tell me more

Read More

Who cares?

For many communicators, the default way of communicating is to try and make people want what they have to offer. Thus, they work hard to

Read »

Opinionated leadership

Someone once told me that “there’s no prospering team that’s not led by a strong leader with strong opinions.” And, indeed, reality seems to prove

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com