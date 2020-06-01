A presentation can be brilliantly argued, beautifully designed, masterfully delivered …

… and still fail because it lacks a compelling answer to one simple question: “So what?”

Audiences look for an answer to this simple question every time and if they don’t find one, they will sooner or later tune out. Without a compelling answer to the question of relevance, any effort you put into other aspects might be a waste of time.

So, why should they care? Why them? Why now?

The more compelling the answers to these questions are, and the earlier you provide them, the more likely it is that you can make change happen.