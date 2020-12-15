So short it fits in my head

That’s a rule that has served me well for quite some time now: To focus my effort on only the things that fit in my head. This, of course, means that it’s quite a short list. Also, for every single item on the list, I tend to focus on what appears to be the most important thing.

Obviously, this approach forces me to say “no” to a lot of things that sound interesting but just don’t fit in my head, currently. It forces me to find clarity about the things that truly matter to me right now and let go of all the cool things left and right that I may find interesting but that would distract me from the things that are on my list.

I very much prefer to do the things that I do with passion and commitment.

How do you manage your time? Do you have a system in place?