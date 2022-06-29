SEARCH

Silly things marketers do

Among the silliest things marketers do is decorate diamonds.

You don’t decorate a diamond, you polish it. You don’t hide its beauty underneath layers of fluff, you surface it.

Many marketers don’t trust in the beauty of their products, though. So many great products are buried underneath layers of fancy sounding marketing slogans and flashy videos.

But if your product is a diamond, i.e. it solves an actual problem for your customers, you don’t want to decorate it. You want to polish it to surface its true beauty.

By saying – in plain English – how it solves my struggles rather than dazzling me with bonuses and stuff that I don’t really need.

What’s the true beauty of your product?

How clear is your thinking?

Answer 9 quick questions to find out:

