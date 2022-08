Shining eyes are among the most reliable compasses for doing work that matters.

Benjamin Zander pointed it out in his brilliant TED talk:

“I realized my job was to awaken possibility in other people. And of course, I wanted to know whether I was doing that. How do you find out? You look at their eyes. If their eyes are shining, you know you’re doing it.”

What does consistently make your customers’ eyes shine?

What makes your team’s eyes shine?