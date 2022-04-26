SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Selling diamonds

All too often, corporate messaging suffers from – let’s be straight – bullshitting. Promising the blue from the skies, using fluffy statements, and decorating vague claims with some sweet candy and cream.

One of the reasons for this is that these corporations think that great messaging can fix inferior products.

And maybe it can.

But I think it pays much more to fix your product first. To make sure that you’re actually selling diamonds.

If you’re selling a diamond, you don’t need to decorate it. You wouldn’t even want to. You much rather polish it to surface its pure beauty. You wouldn’t ever hide it underneath layers of fluff and stuff to make it appear more beautiful. It’s already pure beauty.

When you’re selling a “diamond” product, your communication becomes way easier. You just need to speak the truth, in plain English, making clear statements and bold promises.

New online course!

Crack the clarity Code

Learn to think, speak, and lead with clarity
Check it out

Read More

Rule #1 in communication

Rule #1 in communication: The audience is always right!If they didn’t get it they didn’t get it. End of Story. No, actually it’s not the

Read »

Pitching to the masses

With Apple’s massive success over the years, it’s easy to miss that Apple’s greatest pitches were not to the masses. Quite the opposite. Many observers

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.