You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression.

You don’t. But more often than not you still get a chance to make a second impression.

I mean, shit happens. As much as we try to avoid it, things go wrong. We’ve all been there.

But contrary to what the catchy wisdom suggests, it’s not over when you haven’t made a stellar first impression. Just deal with it. Continue giving it your all.

Some of my longest running relationships have grown out of first impressions gone wrong.