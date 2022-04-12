Sales fixes everything.

Until it doesn’t.

At which point everything breaks down. All the overheads that you have allowed to grow: too expensive. All the sideways that you have allowed to be taken: too distracting. All the little carelessnesses that you have allowed to slip through: they backfire all at once.

It adds up.

That’s when you realize that in reality, clarity fixes everything. When you start with clarity, sales is still going to fuel your growth – I bet, even more so than before. But at the same time, you’ll be able to make informed decisions about which sideway is worth exploring and which is not. Which areas you’re never going to compromise. And which extravaganzas just don’t match your style.

Crack the clarity code first, then crack the sales (it’s easier in that order).