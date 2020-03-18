Hope, you are well.

Everything is turned upside down these days. Businesses all over the world are struggling to understand what the current situation means for them. Those who can have already begun to adapt their offerings to serve new needs around a socially distanced, anxious society.

On short notice, the virus forces us to reflect the questions we were hiding from: Is this still the offering that serves our customers in the best possible way? Are we using our employees’ strengths in the best possible way? Can we apply what we did in the past to create new services for the present and future? What is it that our customers need urgently?

The virus forces us to reflect our values. Where yesterday wealth and growth were important, today health and safety are. Where yesterday individualisation was important, today connection is. None of us knows what will be important tomorrow. But now is the time to start thinking about it.

The virus forces us to reflect who we are and who we want to be, especially how we want to treat others. Where in the past we’ve seen greed and hard selling, today we’re seeing businesses all over the world being helpful, being generous, and communicating with empathy. People will notice.

As we get more used to the changing conditions, these reflections will help us regain our strength even if in vastly different ways than before.

Take care.