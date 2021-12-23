SEARCH

Explore

Work with me

MASTERCLASS
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Quick in, quick out

The goal of almost all media is to suck you in as quickly as possible and once you’re in to keep you in as long as possible.

Here’s another hilarious post. Oh, and don’t you wanna watch this crazy video? Here are five super useful tips to get rich quick. Wait, don’t go, your friend just commented on this post over here and you should really chime in.

It’s easy to see how that’s in the media’s best interest.

If your interest is to show more ads that is. Or to keep your audience from spending the time on someone else’s channel.

A different approach is “quick in, quick out”. Get right to the point, deliver it clearly and concisely, and then let them go again.

Sure, they might head over to other people’s channels. Not all of them will come back. But the right ones will. Those who will be frustrated by the slow media, the time sucking media. Those who appreciate that someone values their time.

If you treat this part of your audience well that’ll not only be in their best interest but also yours.

(PS: My podcast is 2 minutes per episode. That’s quicker than it takes most other podcasts to even get through the intro.)

Consider my Masterclass

Learn to craft messages that resonate so strongly
that it incites action and creates movements.
Tell me more

Read More

So you want to shine?

Recently, I saw two concerts at a festival. One started with a 3 minute explanation of what we were about to hear: That this was

Read »

The boredom buzzer

Ever heard of theatresports? It’s a form of improvisational theatre in which two teams of actors compete against each other. Audiences rate their performance. An

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com