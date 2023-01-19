It’s that simple!

This is the formula to turn yourself into a world class speaker – even if today you’re a terrible speaker.

Prepare! Present! Reflect! Repeat!

The more often you go through that loop, the better your speaking will become.

A huge misconception is to think that world class speakers are made in stage 1 of that loop. World class speakers are made by going through the entire process. Over and over again. And over and over again.

What’s your next speech going to be about? When is it going to be?