Good communication is easy to understand.

Great communication is relevant.

If I can’t see why that sophisticated solution you’re so eloquently explaining isn’t for me, I won’t care.

If I can’t see why the problem you’re so vividly outlining isn’t mine, I won’t care.

But if you make me see why that’s my problem and why that solution will make it go away, it’s a different game.

“Oh, you’re talking to me!”

That’s when I start paying attention.