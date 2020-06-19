Not my fault

“On slide 19, I clearly stated this …”

Of course you did. But your audience didn’t get it. And that’s the end of the story. If they didn’t get it, they didn’t get it. It’s our job as a speaker to make our point obvious. To speak with clarity. And to light the path so our audience is willing to follow.

If they don’t it’s not their fault. It’s ours because we haven’t been able to build up enough trust to follow us. If we want to make an impact, we’re better off taking responsibility for it. This way, we can improve the next time.